Suspicious Van Found Downtown Was Being Used to Steal Diesel Fuel

A slight sigh of relief after an hours long investigation in downtown Baltimore Monday.

Police said the suspicious van leaking gas in a parking garage near the Inner Harbor was being used to steal diesel fuel, and was not as hazardous as initially believed.

The cables coming from the van were being used to siphon diesel fuel. As a precaution, police sent a robot to examine the van. That’s when they found out it wasn’t dangerous.

“(We) found that the devices that we thought could have possibly been hazardous were just used to basically steal diesel fuel,” said Col. Richard Worley with Baltimore City Police. “The van was basically loaded with diesel fuel and it had some cables running to it that made it look like it was probably going to be something more serious.”

Police have yet to speak to the driver.

Later Monday, Baltimore County officials investigated a report of a suspicious van also carrying more than 600 gallons of fuel near White Marsh. It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Police are still looking into who is responsible for leaving the van full of fuel in the garage, but the diesel was transferred over to a city emergency vehicle before the van was towed away.

