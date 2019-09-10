A 2-year-old boy is in intensive care after falling from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Takoma Park Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders think the child fell into an area with bushes or mulch and ivy, inches away from the concrete sidewalk and parking lot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

See Also: Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

See Also: NYPD Suspends Cop Who Encouraged Toddler To Use N-Word In Video

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Toddler Hurt After Falling From 11th Floor of Apartment Building was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: