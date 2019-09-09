Back To Back: Travis Greene Shares New ‘Good And Loved” Video From Upcoming Album, Broken Record [#SOP19]

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO SEE TRAVIS GREENE PERFORM AT THE 12th Annual Spirit of Praise!
Awaiting the release of his highly anticipated album, Broken Record, Travis Greene shared another video from it.
Last month, he released “Won’t Let Go,” and now, a visual to “Good and Loved” featuring Steffany Gretzinger is here. Both tracks are currently available for purchase, as pre-order for the album is now live!
SEE ALSO: Watch Travis Greene's New Music Video For "Won't Let Go"
Broken Record will be released everywhere gospel music is sold on Friday, October 11. Until then, check out Travis Greene’s latest video below.
