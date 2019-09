This week in community affairs, I’m joined by Titi Ogunmakinwa and Michelle Harris from the American Diabetes Association to discuss their upcoming event; Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, Saturday, September 21st 8am Washington Monument. We also discuss how the differences between Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes, how it’s an epidemic and what resources are available to those affected.

