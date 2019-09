The DMV Put an End to Bullying Rally

Guest: Toni Vines (Event Organizer), DJ Dirty Rico (Event/ Radio DJ) | September 14th 11a-5p

We discuss the impact that bullying has on children, and our responsibility to help through community initiatives, policy changes and bringing awareness to the issue through fellowship and events like this rally.

