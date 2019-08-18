Community Affairs: Santa Cause

Guest: Mo Better aka Maurice Regular Guy

We discuss Santa Cause a fundraising initiative that benefits Safe Shores, the DC children’s advocacy center dedicated to providing intervention, hope and healing for families affected by abuse, trauma, and violence in the District. They also work to prevent abuse through education and training. Every year between September 1st through December 31st MoBetter and other community members campaign for Santa Cause. #santacause dmv.org.

