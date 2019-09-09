CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Raphael Saadiq Breaks Down ‘Jimmy Lee’, Classic Songs He Forgets The Words To & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When legends like Raphael Saadiq come around, you can’t help but feel good. Sky Houston chatted with the artist, producer, singer, songwriter and Grammy award winner inside the Houston BMW Studios about his beautiful new album Jimmy Lee dedicated to his late brother, some of his favorite breakfast foods, his vast musical history of classics you didn’t know he wrote or produced, classic songs of Tony! Tony! Tone! that have lyrics that have stumped fans (and Saadiq) for years, what was his first concert and more.

On how he decides to work with new artists: “There’s kind of a line [Laughs] but it sort of picks me honestly. If you feel like you can enhance someone’s career and they already have talent then that’s something you get into. Sometimes I thought it would be different. Like for example working with Puffy’s group, Total when we did “Kissing You”. I didn’t know what I could do for them. It’s not like they weren’t talented, I just didn’t know what I could do for them.”

Watch the interview below and subscribe to Majic on YouTube to see exclusive interviews with some of R&B and gospel’s biggest names plus those impacting the community.

Raphael Saadiq Breaks Down ‘Jimmy Lee’, Classic Songs He Forgets The Words To & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Eazy-E’s Family Revealed New Tombstone On Compton Rapper’s…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Hot Topic: Wendy Williams Jokes About Ex Kevin…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations Of Seeing Underage Transgender…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close