Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center

Spelman College is furthering its efforts to invest in the futures of women of color who want to pursue careers in STEM. According to HBCU Buzz, the Atlanta-based historically Black college received funding for the creation of a science, technology, engineering and math center.

Spelman Receives Funding to Establish a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM https://t.co/ONzYehvLWr pic.twitter.com/L6prtVSSbp — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) September 6, 2019

The $2 million grant—which was awarded by the Department of Defense—will be used to develop the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM. After noticing a spike in the number of individuals who wanted to major in STEM, school officials decided that they needed to create more outlets to support the women in their journeys. The funds will go towards academic and professional development initiatives as well as a “Women in STEM” speaker series. “The Center aligns with the College’s strategic priorities and ensures that our students are empowered and equipped to enter competitive STEM fields,” said Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell. “We are honored to be awarded this grant, and to have the support of the Department of Defense in assisting Spelman in fulfilling its mission to diversify STEM.”

This isn’t the only STEM-related project that the HBCU has worked on this year. In May, the college announced that they were teaming up with Booking.com for the creation of a scholarship fund designed to address the gender gap in the tech industry.

There has been a major effort to expand STEM education programs at HBCUs. Earlier this year, Morgan State University won a three-year, $1.6 million Aerospace Workforce and Leadership Development Grant from the nonprofit Base 11 for the creation of a state-of-the-art rocketry lab and student rocketry team.

SEE ALSO:

14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into Spelman

Spelman College Receives Historic $30M Gift For Arts Center

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday 19 photos Launch gallery Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday 1. 2016 Superbowl Source:false 1 of 19 2. HBCU Performance At Coachella 2018 Source:false 2 of 19 3. HBCU Performance At Coachella 2018 Source:false 3 of 19 4. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys Source:false 4 of 19 5. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys Source:false 5 of 19 6. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018) Source:false 6 of 19 7. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018) Source:false 7 of 19 8. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 2009 Source:false 8 of 19 9. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 2009 Source:false 9 of 19 10. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 2011 Source:false 10 of 19 11. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 2011 Source:false 11 of 19 12. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela Source:false 12 of 19 13. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela Source:false 13 of 19 14. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela Source:false 14 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday UPDATED: 11:49 a.m. EDT, Sept. 4, 2019 -- Happy Bey Day! Today is Beyoncé's birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 38 years old and we've had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny's Child to her solo debut hit single "Crazy in Love" in 2004 to the groundbreaking "Lemonade" in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. This year it seems the Queen Bey celebrated her birthday a bit early, according to some photos and video footage she posted to her Instagram account Wednesday. It showed her looking happy while partying with a birthday cake, friends and family, including husband Jay-Z. https://www.instagram.com/p/B19Ivm9HfNT/ Her comments were lit with shout outs from a nonstop stream of celebrities wishing Beyoncé that happiest birthday. She was also getting plenty of love on Twitter from big names who took the time to tweet their tidings. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1169276351271952384?s=20 Even the NBA franchise in her hometown of Houston had to show Beyoncé the birthday respect she is due. https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets/status/1169245238466088961?s=20 Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.

Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center was originally published on newsone.com