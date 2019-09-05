CLOSE
Lil Nas X Gracefully Explains His Coming Out To Kevin Hart On ‘The Shop’

According to many observers, X's measured response to the comedian's assumed exasperation was a classy move on the young star's part.

Lil Nas X On The Shop

Source: HBO / HBO

Lil Nas X might have emerged as 2019’s biggest new star, and he’s also managed to become an important figure within the LGBTQ community as well. During an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, X found himself explaining his decision to come out as gay while gracefully handling comedian Kevin Hart’s assumed exasperation.

In a clip from the show that has made its rounds on the Internet, X is questioned by The Shop‘s Paul Rivera, who asked why X decided to reveal his orientation at the height of fame. Hart loudly chimed in, “He said he was gay, so what?” which X answered calmly by saying he grew up to hate homosexuality when Hart interrupted him again.

In an artful check move, X says to Hart, “Come on now, if you’re really from the hood you know.”

Online, some have called out Hart for his interjections, and also noting that he’s made insensitive comments about the LGTBQ community in times past. Some have said that Hart wasn’t attacking X but simply stating, as the artist did in the video, that ultimately it doesn’t matter what his orientation is.

Check out the video clip in question below.

Photo: WENN

Lil Nas X Gracefully Explains His Coming Out To Kevin Hart On ‘The Shop’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

