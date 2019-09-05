CLOSE
Johns Hopkins University Launching Center for Psychedelic Research

A new research center is coming to Johns Hopkins University to explore the use of psychedelic drugs to better understand addiction.

The center for psychedelic research will be funded by $17 million worth of grants from private donors. According to Johns Hopkins, it will provide support for a team of six faculty neuroscientists, experimental psychologists and clinicians with expertise in psychedelic science, as well as five postdoctoral scientists.

Researchers will also dive into opioid addiction, as well as the combination of alcoholism and depression to find out how psychedelics can treat both.

Associate professor of psychiatry Matthew Johnson, the new associate director of the psychedelic research center, said he hopes to uncover “the big picture role that the drug use is playing in ones life,” with respect to the side effects and issues that are “quintessentially common” among users.

