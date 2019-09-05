CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

First Section of Maryland’s Purple Line to Be Installed

England - London - Escalator commuter

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

Maryland’s Purple Line is another step closer to becoming reality.

The first section of track was installed Thursday. The 16.2-mile light rail line will run between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

There are 21 stations planned for the Purple Line. It will connect MARC, Amtrak and local bus service.

The Purple Line will cost the state $5.6 billon to complete.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

First Section of Maryland’s Purple Line to Be Installed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 9 hours ago
09.06.19
12 items
Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On…
 17 hours ago
09.06.19
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 19 hours ago
09.06.19
Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Buku Abi, R. Kelly’s Daughter Has No Relationship…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close