Maryland’s Purple Line is another step closer to becoming reality.

The first section of track was installed Thursday. The 16.2-mile light rail line will run between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

There are 21 stations planned for the Purple Line. It will connect MARC, Amtrak and local bus service.

The Purple Line will cost the state $5.6 billon to complete.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

First Section of Maryland’s Purple Line to Be Installed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: