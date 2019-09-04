CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

September is Underground Railroad Month in Maryland

Harriet Tubman historic site, Dorchester County Maryland

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Maryland’s Governor is highlighting the state’s Underground Railroad history.

Gov. Larry Hogan has named September International Underground Railroad Month to call attention to Maryland’s rich history with the network of routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states during the early to mid-1800s. It also highlights prominent Maryland abolitionists, including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway enables visitors to tour parts of Maryland where Tubman lived. Douglass’ story also can be traced around the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

September is Underground Railroad Month in Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
No Surprise: Lonzo Ball Admits His ZO2 Sneakers…
 18 hours ago
09.05.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 23 hours ago
09.05.19
Rest In Peace: Trina’s Mother Passes Away From…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Imprisoned (Remix): R. Kelly Moved To Gen Pop…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
18 items
Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Kevin Hart On Route To Recovery After Post-Accident…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close