Fashion Exhibition Opening at Maryland Historical Society

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN / WENN

The Maryland Historical Society in Baltimore will serve as the location for a fashion exhibition with nearly 100 examples of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories spanning four centuries.

The clothing will have connections to presidents, royalty and everyday Marylanders. Among the pieces that will be on display is a gown worn to George Washington’s inaugural ball.

Designer Christian Siriano, a Maryland native, will serve as the emcee of a fashion show on October 5, the day before the exhibition opens to the public. The installation opens on October 6.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Every Labor Day, the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is buzzing with Caribbean pride for the West Indian Day Parade! And this year was no different. Despite the rain, nearly two million people flocked to the borough to see the array of feathers, wings, masks, and headdresses to celebrate the numerous countries of the Caribbean. "I've been waiting for this all year," said Keiandra Blair, 18, of Brooklyn who marched in the parade for the first time told the New York Post. Adding, "Rain or sun, I'm still dancing. Nothing is going to stop me. That's our culture." From children, men and women, including singer Justine Skye were there repping for their homelands.

