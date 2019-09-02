CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Statue Paying Homage To Tennis Legend Althea Gibson Unveiled At U.S. Open

"Althea is a very strong reminder that it's important to the living people right now that we carry on her legacy and the legacy of equality," said Billie Jean King.

Over the course of her career, the late legendary tennis player Althea Gibson broke several racial barriers within the realm of sports. She was the first African American to win a Grand Slam title and the first Black person to win at Wimbledon. In honor of her legacy, a sculpture of Gibson was recently unveiled outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York during the U.S. Open tennis tournament, CBS Sports reported.

The creation of the sculpture was an effort led by the North Carolina-based One Love Tennis group. The young members of the group penned letters to leaders of the United States Tennis Association encouraging the organization to create a sculpture of Gibson to pay homage to her contributions to sports. The bronze statue—which was built by sculptor Eric Goulder—was unveiled by former tennis player Billie Jean King.

“Althea is a very strong reminder that it’s important to the living people right now that we carry on her legacy and the legacy of equality,” said King during the unveiling ceremony. “I knew if Althea had gone through what she had gone through and changed the world, that I had a chance to follow in her footsteps and help change the next generations.”

Those who were close to Gibson say that she would have been beyond humbled to receive the honor. “It’s about time,” he former doubles partner Angela Buxton told The Undefeated. “Althea, with her two ticker-tape parades, still wasn’t allowed into a hotel where the whites sleep or a water fountain to drink where whites drink, but she helped to break that down.” Gibson passed away in 2003 at the age of 76.

The unveiling of her statue comes months after the city of Richmond renamed a road after Arthur Ashe.

SEE ALSO:

Naomi Osaka Consoling Coco Gauff At U.S. Open Is The Black Girl Magic Everybody Needs

Richmond Renames Street After Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Good 'Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago

14 photos Launch gallery

Good 'Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago

Continue reading Good ‘Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago

Good 'Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago

Exactly 11 years ago today, Barack Obama was nominated for President of the United States by the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado. Obama famously gave a powerful speech. SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter Obama said in part, "America, we cannot turn back. Not with so much work to be done. Not with so many children to educate, and so many veterans to care for. Not with an economy to fix and cities to rebuild and farms to save. Not with so many families to protect and so many lives to mend. America, we cannot turn back. We cannot walk alone. At this moment, in this election, we must pledge once more to march into the future. Let us keep that promise — that American promise — and in the words of Scripture hold firmly, without wavering, to the hope that we confess." Watch the speech below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ato7BtisXzE Obama had many wins while he was president. He brought the Black unemployment rate for African Americans from 16.8 percent, due to the horror of President George W. Bush to 7.8 percent by January 2017. The poverty rate for African Americans fell faster in 2015 than in any year since 1999 -- falling 2.1 percentage points, resulting in 700,000 fewer African Americans in poverty. Teen pregnancy among Black women was at an historic low with he birth rate per 1,000 African-American teen females fell from 60.4 in 2008 to 34.9 in 2014.  Pell Grant funding for HBCU students increased between 2007 and 2014, growing from $523 million to $824 million.  Obama banned solitary confinement for juveniles in federal prison in January of 2016, the President of ACLU said about this in 2016,  “It’s absolutely huge. We rarely have presidents take notice of prison conditions.” The incarceration rates for Black men and women fell during each year of the Obama Administration and were at their lowest points in over two decades when he left office. Not to mention, he saved our country from one of the greatest recessions since the Great Depression due to the Republican administration before him -- and now our current president tries to take all the credit. People are so happy 2ith his legacy that the people of Los Angeles were blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as in December. The Mercury News reported at the time, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." In honor of Obama's historic nomination, check out photos of our favorite president below.

Statue Paying Homage To Tennis Legend Althea Gibson Unveiled At U.S. Open was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With…
 1 day ago
09.02.19
15 items
It’s Ova, Hova: Jay-Z On The Cancel Block…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Triggered: Trey Songz Responds To ‘Power’ Theme Song…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In New Years Eve…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close