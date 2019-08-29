“I Was Like, I’m Good, I Don’t Need These Fools At All”: Angela Rye On Freezing Her Eggs After Common Split

It’s been said that if you want to make God laugh, just tell him your plans. Truer words have never been spoken. Just ask Angela Rye. In an upcoming episode of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation,” the political commentator got candid about some of the unrealistic plans she made surrounding motherhood and marriage during the infancy of her career.

“I think my motherhood desires have evolved,” said Rye. “As I was finishing undergrad and getting ready to start law school, I was like, ‘I’m gonna have four kids by the time I graduate, then I’m going to study for the bar.’ Like, who does that?”

Reality quickly set in, however, and the 39-year-old admits that this required some reconfiguring on her part.

“For my journey, it was like, when was I really going to do that?” the television personality questioned.

Part of that reconfiguration was the decision to have her eggs frozen so that she would not be bound by that all-consuming biological clock. Ironically, as those plans were coming together, her relationship with Common was falling apart.

“I went through a breakup that was life-shaking for me a year ago,” shared Rye. “At the same time I was going through the breakup, I was going through the process of freezing my eggs.”

She admits that the split caused her to question many of her desires — including marriage and motherhood. Additionally, freezing her eggs also temporarily changed how she viewed relationships.

“For a moment, as soon as I froze my eggs, I was like, ‘I’m good. I don’t need these fools at all.”

One of the most pivotal moments that helped to shape Angela’s view of motherhood was moving her godsons into her home.

“After my godson’s moved in, I was like, ‘This might actually be more rewarding than any speech I’ve ever given, than any book I could ever write, than any opportunity to mentor anyone,’” Rye explained. “I feel like just them being around, I’ve grown as a person. I think that is truly a lesson you can only learn on a motherhood journey.”

Although Angela and Common called it quits last year, the rapper confirmed earlier this week that they have recently reconciled. He recently said:

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work. She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about. But so many times I’m talking about the things that are going on in the world, serious things in life, so I just need somebody that’s like, we can just talk and have fun.”

Watch a clip of Rye discussing her motherhood journey below. Catch the full “Motherhood” episode of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation” on August 31st.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

