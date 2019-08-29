CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Trump Has Issues

Thank God Hurricane Dorrian missed Puerto Rico! It turned to the right, so the people on the island are okay! But of course Trump decided to be rude and attack the Mayor of San Juan. He used the same insults like, “you’re a loser” and “Your government is failing.” He should come up with something better to say. There are so many things that need to be addressed in the world and Trump is still worried about how popular he is. He went after Elizabeth Warren yesterday because he felt her crowd size was smaller than his.

Russ Rant: Trump Has Issues was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pastors How To Share Faith…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
12 items
Fowl Play: Popeyes Announces Chicken Sandwich Sold Out…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close