Thank God Hurricane Dorrian missed Puerto Rico! It turned to the right, so the people on the island are okay! But of course Trump decided to be rude and attack the Mayor of San Juan. He used the same insults like, “you’re a loser” and “Your government is failing.” He should come up with something better to say. There are so many things that need to be addressed in the world and Trump is still worried about how popular he is. He went after Elizabeth Warren yesterday because he felt her crowd size was smaller than his.

Russ Rant: Trump Has Issues was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

