Today is a big day for Puerto Ricans as they brace for the impact of yet another big storm. Instead of offering support and compassion Donald Trump took to twitter with more lies. He tweeted “Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for ‘anywhere,’” which is not true. Russ says so far $42 billion has been approved for PR and only $12 billion has been spent. When Hurricane Maria hit over 3,000 citizens lost their lives. But Russ believes “the problem is the President doesn’t see Puerto Rican’s as American. He looks at them like they’re immigrants.”

Russ Rant: Puerto Ricans Are Americans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: