TRIED IT: Maxi-Cosi Pria Max 3-in-1 Car Seat

There are so many car seats on the baby scene, and making the best choice for your baby is a personal decision. I can’t check them all out but I do have the scoop on the Maxi-Cosi Pria Max 3-in-1 car seat, so let’s break it down.

Maxi-Cosi makes a wide range of car seats that grow with your child through the years. They have several options that can last from infant through the next decade since your child starts in a car seat, but will eventually need a booster seat once they hit the ages of 8-12. Lately, we’ve been using the toddler setting on our Maxi-Cosi 5-in-1.

But then, the good folks at Maxi-Cosi sent us their Pria Max 3-in-1 for review. The Pria Max comes in two colors: “Nomad Black,” and “Nomad Blue.” We got the black one. The first thing I noticed was that it’s sleek, unlike a lot of car seats in this vein. The design of it is streamlined with form and function in mind. It’s sturdy and sizable, but not the biggest that I’ve seen. There aren’t many compact convertible car seats on the market, that’s just how it goes. However, this one is more compact than many on the market. It’s smaller than our 5-in1, which makes sense given that it shifts into less positions (but it’s suitable for children from 4-100 lbs). Again, there’s still some size to it, but it’s manageable and it was easy to install in the car with what the brand refers to as its one-click latch system. Sometimes car seats need two people for the installation process, but this one only takes one. Getting it lined up and situated was simple. There was much more ease of use than with the 5-in1.

The fabric is easily removable for machine washing, and its plush, smooth, and luxurious. My daughter climbed into it before we had it set up in the car and the first thing she said was, “Ooh, I like this.” She’s three, so take that with a grain of salt. I did ask her if it was comfortable and she said it was. Three-year-olds aren’t always reliable sources of information, but they’re still very primal, so when it comes to comfort, they’re not going to lie.

I have seen my child have tantrums in car seats after driving around for a couple of hours because she was uncomfortable. That wasn’t the case with this one. We tried it out on Saturday where we drove for at least an hour and a half each way. Then we tried it again on Sunday with about the same amount of time so that’s 6-hours worth of driving time. There were no tantrums, just sleep. My daughter had no problem knocking out when she needed to. The headrest was a comfortable place for her to lay her head, which is sometimes another issue that can arise with car seats. Sometimes, the positioning of the headrest causes their heads to bobble because they can’t find a comfortable resting place. That wasn’t the case here because the Max Pria actually has the ability to recline, which is best if it’s in the rear-facing position. This is also a great feature for parents who fly with their children and use car seats on planes. There are also two cup holders, one on each side, which is perfect for resting their drinks and snacks for easy access, especially for road trip loving families. Overall, this is a solid car seat that won’t disappoint. It’s secure, sturdy, and you’ll have it for years.

