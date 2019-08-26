Everyone was stunned this weekend when the Indianapolis Colts starting Quarterback, Andrew Luck, announced his retirement during the pre season game against the Bears. Roland Martin talks to former NFL star Brian Mitchell who says he understands why Luck decided to retire, but he’s confused at the same time.

Luck explained that he decided to leave the game of football because the injuries were draining and he lost the love he once had for the game. He was met with boo’s as he left the field.

Mitchell who played 13 years in the NFL says that he got to the point in his career where he told himself that “pain is a part of it.” But, once you lose the love for the sport, and “if you start thinking retirement, you’re retired.”

The response Luck is getting from fans is interesting. According to Mitchell he’s heard “a lot of support for him from the same people who called other people quitters.”

When asked if the Colts would call Colin Kaepernick, Martin said, “that’s not happening,” but Carolina might give him a call if they go 0-4.

Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian Mitchell About Andrew Luck was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

