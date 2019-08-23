Thousands of Marylanders could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits after the U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed limiting who is eligible for them.
In Baltimore City alone, 15,000 people would lose their benefits and 50,000 would lose benefits across Maryland. More than 3.1 million people will lose SNAP benefits nationwide
Children whose parents or caretakers are on SNAP receive a free lunch at school and the new policy could take that meal away.
Seniors would feel the effect real hard if they lose their benefits.
“We estimate that 2,900 older adults in the city will lose their SNAP benefits. This will compound the problem people in Baltimore face every day,” Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.
Thousands In Maryland Could Lose Their Government Assistance was originally published on 92q.com