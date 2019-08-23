CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Thousands In Maryland Could Lose Their Government Assistance

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Thousands of Marylanders could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits after the U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed limiting who is eligible for them.

In Baltimore City alone, 15,000 people would lose their benefits and 50,000 would lose benefits across Maryland. More than 3.1 million people will lose SNAP benefits nationwide

Children whose parents or caretakers are on SNAP receive a free lunch at school and the new policy could take that meal away.

Seniors would feel the effect real hard if they lose their benefits.

“We estimate that 2,900 older adults in the city will lose their SNAP benefits. This will compound the problem people in Baltimore face every day,” Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

17 photos Launch gallery

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

Continue reading Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

The A$AP Rocky saga has been a roller coaster of emotions and it looks like there is no end in sight. After the controversial rapper was detained in a Swedish prison late last month following an altercation he had with two Swedish men, he still remains behind bars. SEE ALSO: HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically Rocky maintains he was acting in self-defense during the June 30 altercation. Rocky had reportedly been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued. It did not take long for the news of Rocky’s arrest to spread, so did claims that the New York rapper was living in deplorable and inhumane conditions that lead to the start of a petition calling for his release. Celebrities and fans alike showed their support for Rocky and artists like Tyga cancelled future concerts in Sweden. https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1149486049065705473 https://twitter.com/jadapsmith/status/1152357720890068992 https://twitter.com/gerardogarciacx/status/1152789725771702272 Politicians and civil rights leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton have also come to bat for the rapper calling for the State Department to intervene, but some did not believe Rocky deserved help after the controversial comments he made about activism. During a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.” Nonetheless, many have called the Swedish government racist for their treatment of Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and their seeming unwillingness to release the rapper along with their dismissal of the Swedish men that appeared to be the instigators. Check out the timeline below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Thousands In Maryland Could Lose Their Government Assistance was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close