12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In Need

Twin sisters from Montgomery, Alabama are on a mission to help young girls in need. In celebration of their birthday, 12-year-olds Breanna and Brooke Bennett launched an initiative designed to provide care packages that include hygiene products for girls their age, WSFA 12 reported.

The twins joined forces with an organization named Women in Training to bring the project to fruition. The nonprofit—which leads initiatives and programs that support underserved girls and young women—assisted the sisters with distributing the care kits. The packages, dubbed WIT KITS, featured feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioners, deodorant, body washes and other toiletries.

“It’s very important that women and girls receive the products that they need,” said Khadidah Stone, who is helping the girls lead the initiative. “We’re really excited to start our first project where the items will be given to girls in a youth group.” The organization’s leadership team is humbled by Breanna and Brooke’s generosity and believe that their contributions will make a huge impact. “These young ladies have selflessly chosen to celebrate their birthday fulfilling a need of others whom they may never know. What an awesome demonstration of love and sisterhood!,” Samantha H. Reeves, President and Chair of the Women in Training Board of Directors said in a statement.

Initiatives like the one being led by the twins are needed. The lack of access to affordable feminine care products is impacting the education of girls and women both nationally and globally. According to research released by the feminine hygiene product company Always, one in five girls in the U.S. misses school during their menstrual cycle because they can’t afford sanitary products. In Sub-Saharan Africa, one in 10 girls misses school due to the same reason.

