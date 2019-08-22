CLOSE
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s Had Botox

Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party held at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

When we point to women who are aging like fine wine, actress Angela Bassett is at the top of that list. With glowing skin, toned arms and washboard abs, she gives a lot of young girls a run for their money in terms of physical fitness. For years the 61-year-old has spoken about the benefits of skincare, her vegan diet and water intake.

But in a recent interview, she shared that cosmetic surgery has also helped maintain her youthful appearance.

In a recent interview with New Beauty, Bassett shared some of her beauty secrets. She began with the ones we might have assumed.

“I’m pretty passionate about keeping up with the skin care, especially being in front of the camera and on the stage. It’s important. When I’m not on stage or on camera, I’m pretty sans makeup—I think it’s good to keep a clear, clean fresh palette. I am a potions and lotions girl, so if you make me promises, I’ll give you a shot. I do really like the iS Clinical serums. I always come back around to them and they work really well for me. I also find good aestheticians everywhere, and then I have my dermatologist Dr. Pearl Grimes here in LA.

And then she shared a surprise—that she didn’t think the audience would consider a surprise.

I know lashes are no surprise! Botox is no surprise! I’m a big supporter of being natural, but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much—I still need to express myself. What else? I’ve tried Ultherapy, too.”

Ultherapy was a new term for me but according to another New Beauty article, it’s a procedure that uses focused ultrasound technology to create small, non-visible wounds on the ‘facelift’ layer of skin that is supposed to stimulate collagen growth.

Respect to Ms. Bassett for deciding to tell the truth about this particular beauty secret. As much as we know we shouldn’t compare ourselves to others, the task becomes difficult when celebrity likenesses are all over magazine covers, in the movies we watch and online. It’s good to know that in attention to a healthy diet, exercise, genetics and good sleep, there’s a another element at work here.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

