Jerry Jones Says He’s “Earned The Right” to Joke with Ezekiel Elliott Following “Zeke Who?” Joke

The saga between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Ezekiel Elliott continues. Jones, out of his normal jovial mood, says he’s earned the right joke with the running back.

It all started as it seems that the Cowboys and Zeke are further and further away from reaching an agreement. Zeke and his camp don’t appear to be moving, and the Cowboys and Jerry Jones don’t appear to be moving. Now tension may have been added to the equation after Jones’ latest “joke” about his star running back.

While Zeke is holding out rookie Tony Pollard is filling in, and many people thing Jerry is hoping he performs well enough to convince Zeke to bring his price down, and ultimately get him back with the team.

When Jones was asked about this, he felt the need to have a little fun with the situation.

Yes, Jerry Jones said "Zeke who", when asked if Tony Pollard is his "best negotiator". But… this is the full "Zeke who?" sound bite from Jerry, complete with the necessary context of his follow-up to the joke, saying the #Cowboys need both Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/yDiZnlwwke — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 18, 2019

After being asked if Tony Pollard was being used as a negotiator of sorts, Jerry took a look around, almost as if to think about whether his joke would land right, apparently he felt it would, and he responded “Zeke who?”

Immediately after the joke Jones put his finger up to let people know he was joking, but at that point, the damage was done.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke,” Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux told Chris Mortensen. “We actually thought it was disrespectful.”

It’s obvious that Zeke isn’t in the business of giving the Cowboys any discounts, and as an Eagles fan, I would say rightfully so. But this jab from Jones certainly won’t do any favors in bring down Zeke’s asking price.

The Cowboys have spent all of training camp dealing with contracts between their QB Dak Prescott, and Zeke. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper, and defensive back Byron Jones are also due for contract extensions.

They number of extremely talented players due for contracts is likely causing the extended delay in getting Zeke and Dak new contracts. But time is ticking as this year is believed to be one of the best Cowboy teams in the last 20+ years, and their best shot at their first Super Bowl since 1995.

But as of now, Zeke seems set on missing this entire season if he is not granted a new contract.

