Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars

Wild Card Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Ray Lewis is putting down his cleats in exchange for his dancing shoes.

The former Ravens linebacker will compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan said “I know you’re going to bring some swagger to the ballroom man,” referring to the Super Bowl Champ’s chicken dances on the field.

Lewis will be joined by Supermodel Christie Brinkley, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former NBA star Lamar Odom, country music singer Lauren Alaina, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, actor James Van Der Beek, and Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Photos
