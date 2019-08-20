Steph Curry Finances Return Howard University’s Golf Program

It’s the NBA offseason, but NBA All-Star Steph Curry is still making assists. It’s been reported by ESPN Steph Curry will be sponsoring Howard University‘s golf program, which is slated to make a comeback for the first time in decades.

Curry announced on Monday that he will financially support the Bison and their golf team for at least the next six years. Howard, which is one of the most storied HBCU’s in the nation, will have a golf team ready to tee off for the 2020-21 golf season.

“This is one of the most generous gifts in the history of Howard University,” said athletic director Kery Davis.

Prior to making the commitment to return in 2020, the Bisons previously competed in Division II golf, but that was disbanded way back in the 1970s. The school will begin preliminary search for coaches, who will then start the recruiting process. The program will also need to find a course to play on for practice and competition in the next few months.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is in DC today for the announcement that he will sponsor Howard Univ. men’s and women’s golf programs for the next six years. HU athletic director called it “one of the most generous gifts” in the school’s history. pic.twitter.com/z5sVS3MkKM — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) August 19, 2019

Curry gained interest in bringing back the Howard golf team when he visited campus back in January for a documentary filming. While on campus for the visit, he met Howard senior Otis Ferguson IV, who informed him the HBCU hasn’t had a golf team for the last few decades.

“The idea around re-creating Howard’s golf team and turning it into a Division I program for men and women was born on that specific night,” Curry said. “Now, seven and a half or eight months later, we’re here.”

If Curry wasn’t playing in the NBA it’s very likely he would have pursued a career in golf. The two time NBA Most Valuable Player played golf for his high school team and is a solid amateur golfer. In 2017, he shot an opening-round 74 while playing on an exemption at the Web.com Celebrity Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. He improved by three strokes a year later at the same event despite missing the cut in both tournaments.

Steph Curry Finances Return Howard University’s Golf Program was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: