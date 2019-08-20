CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Make America Barack Again

MAGA Hats symbolize division and Russ believes his MABA hats symbolize a “better time.” Make America Great Again has been turned into something used to divide us and spew hate. The MABA hat stands for Make American Barack Again which Russ believes stands for love. He was told by folks that only ignorant people would wear a MABA hat, but that’s exactly how he feels about the MAGA hats. Though Obama’s name is in the acronym, Russ says it’s not about Obama. It’s about getting back to “a better place and a better time.” He was also accused of just trying to make money which he says he isn’t, the money made goes to the UNCF.

Obama represented hope and empathy and a time where people at least tolerated one another. That’s a time Russ wants to get back to. The hats can be purchased at UpToParr.net.

Russ Rant: Make America Barack Again was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close