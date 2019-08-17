Uhmm, raise your hand if you would LOVE fresh, hot doughnuts delivered right to your door!?

Krispy Kreme just announced they’re rolling out a new online delivery service for those who live within a certain range in over 15 states!

As far as the DMV, current participating stores are:

Washington, DC-Connecticut Ave. NW

Manassas- Liberia Ave.

Capitol Heights- Central Ave

Catonsville- Baltimore National Pike

Rockville-Shady Grove

Waldorf- Crain

Hagerstown-Dual Highway

Owings Mill-Reistertown Rd.

For now, the online ordering menu is limited to dozen, brew boxes and bottled beverage.

There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies.

Krispy Kreme Launches Delivery Service, Find Out Which Are Participating In The DMV was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: