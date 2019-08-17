Uhmm, raise your hand if you would LOVE fresh, hot doughnuts delivered right to your door!?
Krispy Kreme just announced they’re rolling out a new online delivery service for those who live within a certain range in over 15 states!
As far as the DMV, current participating stores are:
- Washington, DC-Connecticut Ave. NW
- Manassas- Liberia Ave.
- Capitol Heights- Central Ave
- Catonsville- Baltimore National Pike
- Rockville-Shady Grove
- Waldorf- Crain
- Hagerstown-Dual Highway
- Owings Mill-Reistertown Rd.
For now, the online ordering menu is limited to dozen, brew boxes and bottled beverage.
There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies.
Krispy Kreme Launches Delivery Service, Find Out Which Are Participating In The DMV was originally published on kysdc.com
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: