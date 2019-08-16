CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: The Hate Is Real

Jay-Z is really catching some heat from the Black community as a result of the Deal that he cut with the NFL. Russ points out that at the end of the day, we don’t even know what Jay-Z has or hasn’t done behind closed doors. People feel like he has abandoned Kapernick, but that raises the question, what about the players? The league is 80% black and nobody cares that they’re collecting NFL checks. Kapernick took a knee to bring attention to police brutality, and that’s great, but Russ feels like now the attention has shifted to Kaepernick. Folks seem more concerned with Kaep having a job then with social injustice. But, he says lets see what Jay-Z does from the inside before jumping to conclusions.

Russ Rant: The Hate Is Real was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close