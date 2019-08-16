Maryland Recalls 8,000 Real ID Driver’s Licenses

The Maryland MVA has recalled the driver’s licenses of 8,000 residents because they failed to meet requirements to be in compliance with the Real ID Act.
According to the state, more than half of Marylanders have the right documents on file, but there’s at least 780,000 without the proper license.
MVA Opens Additional Office To Help Drivers, As REAL ID Deadline Nears
