Eric Reid Rips Jay-Z For Partnering With The NFL

As we previously reported, Jay-Z and the NFL reached an agreement for Hov’s Roc Nation to serve as the live music entertainment strategist.
Once Twitter got hold of this news, there were a lot of people who were particularly unhappy with Hov, mainly because it appears he didn’t confront Colin Kaepernick about the deal before hand.
Eric Reid took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Jay-Z and the collab with the NFL.
Reid quote tweeted a Jay-Z quote that said “everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? … [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”
Reid responded with, “these aren’t mutually exclusive,” Reid wrote back … “They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career.”
Eric Reid continued to lay into the billionaire stating that Jay-Z doesn’t need the NFL’s help 2 address social injustices. Citing that this is likely just a money move for Hov. Reid continues to say “the NFL gets to hide behind his blackface to try to cover up blackballing Colin.” Reid ended the tweet with #NeoColonialism
