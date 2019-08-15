DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Torn ACL, May Miss Entire 2019-20 NBA Season

Talk about bad luck. DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t even suited up as a Los Angeles Laker yet, and it looks like possibly Lakers fans won’t see him this year. League sources told ESPN that Cousin’s suffered a severe knee injury with some fearing he could have torn his ACL. Test results have confirmed the worst, and he is danger of missing the entire season.

ESPN story on exam results today: Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has a torn ACL. https://t.co/HFnZO340RD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2019

The injury took place while Cousins,29, was working out on Monday (August 12) and had to leave court after “bumping knees” a source told ESPN. The four-time NBA All-Star met with Lakers’ team physicians for further evaluation they just confirmed the devastating news.

Cousins’ past two seasons have been riddled with injuries. During the 2017-81 season, he suffered an Achilles tendon tear. During his stint with the Golden State Warriors last season, he missed several weeks after suffering a quadriceps injury. After a disappointing run with the Warriors, Boogie was expected to rebound with the Lakers after he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The Lakers were expected to be one of the NBA’s elite teams after acquiring both Cousins and Anthony Davis during the offseason. While they still should be considered a lock for the playoffs, winning an NBA championship might have gotten a bit more difficult following Boogies injury.

We are hoping the DeMarcus’ injury is not season-ending and he gets an opportunity to play this season alongside LeBron James and Davis. Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over his nine NBA seasons.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

