Russ is very passionate about voting and truly believes that every vote matters. So, he was particularly upset by an email he got from a man who doesn’t believe his vote matters and asked if Russ has ever heard of the electoral college. But, Russ responds by asking if this man has heard of these conservative judges who keep getting appointed to benches to make decisions that affect our lives. Or the fact that the NRA is so far up McConnell’s butt that you can “smell the bullets on his breath.” Then there’s Steve King who basically said rape and incest are acceptable. So yes sir, your vote matters.

Russ Rant: Voting Matters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

