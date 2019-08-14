CLOSE
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s Meth-Filled “Death Party”

There’s has to be a much less poisonous and criminal way to celebrate the death of your spouse…

According to NYDailyNews, 59-year-old Duane Johnson was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to criminal neglect and 3rd degree murder of his 69-year-old wife Debra Johnson.

See, Debra lived in a Minnesota nursing home and she told Duane she wanted to be removed so that she could die at home after some “partying.” The couple used meth for five days, had sex, and listened to their favorite song Quiet Riot’s “Metal Health.” Duane was found butt-naked next to his wife’s dead body back on January 24 this year. Debra’s autopsy revealed her cause of death as “methamphetamine toxicity.”

Duane likely would have gotten more time but the judge gave him credit for the 201 days served.

