The Rock Claps Back At ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Haters (Tyrese) In Tweets Highlighting The Movie’s Success

When it comes to responding to haters or as he describes them, clowns, Dwayne The Rock Johnson prefers to kill them with success. The action star took to Twitter to highlight the film’s encouraging box office numbers Hobbs & Shaw — which also stars Jason Statham — pulled in and we can pretty much guess who he was sending the message to.

On August 11, The Rock sent out the first jab by sharing a Deadline article with the updated box office numbers with the movie raking in $333 million worldwide.

The Rock then followed that up with another Tweet but this one was a bit more direct pointing how you can “shut the mouth of the clowns. Instead of sharing another article, he posted a commercial boasting the film being number one in the world… AGAIN.

While he didn’t name any directly in his Tweets, fans immediately assumed the clown he was referring to was nothing other than his Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese. Earlier in the month, the singer/actor posted and deleted some Instagram shade and shared a misleading article insisting his previous thoughts about the spinoff movie were correct. All this despite the movie debuting at no.1 at the box office that weekend.

We are so here for The Rock’s shade. Tyrese will only be saltier when the film opens internationally in South Korea, Greece and China adding to films already hefty haul.

Photo: VCG / Getty

