Alex Rodriguez Breaks Silence After Rental Car Gets Robbed During Sunday Night Baseball

On Sunday night the Philadelphia Phillies took on the San Francisco Giants in a Sunday Night Baseball showdown between two squads fighting for a wildcard spot in the playoffs. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, former MLB star and current commentator Alex Rodriguez’s rental car was being robbed.

It has been reported that A-Rod was robbed of HALF A MILLION dollars worth of items from his car. His car was parked about three blocks away from Oracle Park, where the game was taking place.

According to law enforcement who spoke with TMZ Sports, A-Rod’s SUV, which was a rental, was broken into between the hours of 9pm and 11pm, it is not clear what time zone they are referring to.

The intruders were able to acquire about $500k worth of items from the SUV which included laptop, camera, and a bag.

According to a Philly Voice Article, vehicle break ins have become common occurrence in the Bay Area, and it has reached epidemic status. There have been roughly 30,000 car break-ins since 2017. Because of the high profile nature of the case, and the worth of the goods stolen, investigators are treating this as high priority.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” ESPN shared in a statement. “We are working with local authorities to address it.” The San Francisco Police Department is said to be treating Rodriguez’s robbery case as “high priority” and hope to recover the sports star’s goods.

Rodriguez broke his silence on the matter telling TMZ “I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

