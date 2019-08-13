CLOSE
Sebastian Telfair Sentenced to Three and a Half Years in Prison

Former New York high school basketball standout, and NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for possession of a loaded firearm.

His prison sentencing stems from a June 2017 traffic stop in which a cop searched his car after noticing a lit blunt in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in cops finding three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, and two bags of weed.

At the time of the stop, Sebastian was traveling with 18-year-old Jami Thomas, and both men were charged with unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, unlawful possession of ammunition magazine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle equipment violation, according to TMZ.

Telfair pleaded not guilty, but a jury found him guilty of criminal possession of a weapon back in April of this year, he was facing up to 15 years in prison.

In 2004 the high school phenom won Mr. Basketball USA and decided to forego college to enter the NBA Draft straight out of high school. He was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 13th overall pick in the 2004 Draft.

Telfair lasted in the NBA for nine seasons, but he played for eight different teams, never lasting more than three seasons with any one team.

Sebastian Telfair Sentenced to Three and a Half Years in Prison was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

