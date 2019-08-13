Listen: Wendy Williams Reveals She Knew About Kevin’s Cheating For Years [AUDIO]

Talk show host Wendy Williams revealed on a recent interview with Andy Cohen that she was aware of Kevin Hunter’s infidelities throughout their 22 years of marriage.

Despite her knowledge of his disloyalty, Wendy’s decision to stay was guided by her desire to protect her son who was in school during that time.

“You knew about this double life?” Andy asked.

“I knew about a lot of things, for years,” she admitted.

“But my son was at home, it wasn’t fair to him. I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes, now he has to move high schools and stuff like that…he’s just making friends..” she explained.

But once her son was grown and out of her household, Wendy decided to embark on her freedom.

“Now he’s away in college. The person I am now is very single. He’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

Andy also inquired if The Daily Mail photos revealing Kevin’s extramarital affairs put the final deathknell in their fragile relationship.

“I would’ve known anyway, I had my own,” Wendy said regarding the paparazzi and private investigators.

“Do you think you’d still be in it?” Andy continued.

“Are you out of your mind?” Wendy quipped back, before concluding, “I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.

It’s wonderful to see Wendy branching out after years of personal and business ties to her estranged husband. She, like many women, made the decision to stay together for the sake of her son. Hopefully her decades of sacrifice yield good fruit for her future.

You can listen to the clip below:

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

