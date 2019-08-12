Foot Locker Celebrates ‘Evolution of the Swoosh’ with Special Release

Foot Locker has announced a new digital campaign called “We Live Sneakers,” this campaign is set to promote the launch of the exclusive “Evolution of the Swoosh” footwear and apparel collection which is set to release in three separate drops. Saluting the history of Nike’s distinguished logo, the first release honors the “Script Swoosh” design and will be available exclusively through the Foot Locker family of brands on Aug. 10, followed by the “Swoosh Chain” and “Sunburst” packs on Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, respectively.

This spot is set to feature NBA star D’Angelo Russell amongst other names like Da Baby Anuel AA, Justine Skye and many more.

“The ‘Evolution of the Swoosh’ collection encompasses the storied legacy of Nike and the role the famed logo has played in the lives of those in the sneaker community,” said Patrick Walsh, VP of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. “For the big milestones, everyday routines and everything in between, the Swoosh has – and always will – be part of our journey. Our community is united because of sneakers.”

The “Evolution of the Swoosh” collection will be available across the Foot Locker’s family of brands including, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports both in stores and online, and Eastbay.com.

The “Script Swoosh” will commemorate Carolyn Davidson’s original 1971 hand-drawn design. The “Swoosh Chain” which is one of the original, and earliest interpretations of the logo channels is inspired by the nylon tracksuits. And the “Sunburst” pinwheel was inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Summer Games logo.

