The internet’s done it again.

After a worldwide social media push urging MTV to honor Missy Elliott’s music video artistry, the network has decided to honor the rapper with this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Missy has been nominated for 41 VMAs over the course of her career, winning seven. This year will mark the rapper’s first performance at the VMAs since 2003 when she performed “Work It.” The same year, she took home the award for Video of the Year.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Viacom’s Head of Music and Music Talent Bruce Gillmer said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

MTV is going a step further, linking up with Pepsi to honor Missy with celebrity and fan videos celebrating her legacy. The network is also planning a pop-up that will immerse attendees in some of her iconic videos. No word on a location for that pop-up museum yet, but it’s slated to be somewhere in NYC between August 24th and 25th.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award has been given out at the VMAs since 1984 and was named after the King of Pop in 1991. David Bowie, the Beatles and Richard Lester were some of its first recipients.

Source: Rolling Stone

Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: