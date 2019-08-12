CLOSE
Russ Rant: ‘Billionaires Don’t Get To Commit Suicide In Jail’

Russ believes that “billionaires don’t get to commit suicide in jail.” Billionaire Jeffery Epstein supposedly committed suicide over the weekend and Russ finds it odd that he was alone long enough to do so. He was on suicide watch after an attempt about a month ago and the jail is claiming that he was taken off of suicide watch…which is odd. There are plenty of conspiracy theories and Trump has made it clear that he believes the Clinton’s have something to do with it.

Russ Rant: ‘Billionaires Don’t Get To Commit Suicide In Jail’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

