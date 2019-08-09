Lela Rochon Makes 1st Public Appearance Wearing Wedding Ring

Lela Rochen is back, after pictures of her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy went viral. The two were spotted sharing a so-called ‘friendly kiss’, well that’s what Nicole called it at first. But later on, Nicole made a statement apologizing and saying, she was unaware the couple were still married and she would never deal with some one else’s husband,

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Lela stepped out to the premiere for OWN’s upcoming series “David Makes Man”, she has a role on the series. However, Antoine was not with her, but that ring is still on her finger. Since she has showed face again, she has yet to return to social media. She deleted her Twitter and Instagram right after Nicole and Antoine’s photos surfaced.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: