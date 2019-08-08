CLOSE
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return to ‘Empire’ in Season 6

The actor is not even expected to make any cameos.

Judge appoints special prosecutor to look into Jussie Smollett controversy

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

An official statement released by the CEO of FOX Charlie Collier says that there are currently no plans for Jussie Smollett to return to his previous role on the hit series Empire.

During the Television critics Association tour, Collier announced that the actor is not even expected to make any cameos during the shows sixth season.

“We as much as anything in case like this, you try to get all the information and make a good decision,” Collier said. “Daniels (the shows producer) is right, there’s no plans for Jussie to return to Empire typically it’s about gathering right info and making sure we’re making the right decisions.”

Back in March, Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct after he allegedly falsely reported that he was attacked by two Trump supporters both physically and verbally while in Chicago. Subsequently, the charges were dropped, but the Federal Bureau of Investigations is still looking into the matter.

Although Smollett is not slated to return in this season, his character, Jamal Lyon, will still be a part of the show. Lyon who married Kai during the show last season will be away on his honeymoon when the series returns in September.

“You’ll see pictures of him in the background,” Collier said, without elaborating any further. “You’ll see pictures of him in the background, and there will be surprises at the beginning of the season that you’re going to love.”

FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return to ‘Empire’ in Season 6 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

