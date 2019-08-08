La La Anthony Emotional Reaction To Seeing Her Billboard in Time Square

Actress La La Anthony became very emotional after taking a trip with her son to see her first huge feature, displayed right in the main attraction of New York City, Time Square. In a video she posted on Instagram, La La shares a proud moment, as she’s one of the five featured face for the ‘Power’ season 6 billboard. She posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, saying in the video,
These are the moments you dream of. GOD is too good. I will never take any of this for granted🙏🏽🙏🏽 (I’m actually crying now🤷🏽♀️)I was born in Brooklyn and to have a billboard in Times Square…I have no words. Just thank you & don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do!!!🙏🏽🔥#powertv #thefinalbetrayal
In the video she also says, “Just a girl from Brooklyn, you know with a billboard in Time Square. God is too good man, this is amazing.” Executive producer 50 Cent, shared a clip of the Final season promo of the hit Starz show. He of course jokingly, said his next move is planning on renting the sky for his next project with the network.
The next season of Power will air this month.