Vic Jagger
La La Anthony Emotional Reaction To Seeing Her Billboard in Time Square

Actress La La Anthony became very emotional after taking a trip with her son to see her first huge feature, displayed right in the main attraction of New York City, Time Square. In a video she posted on Instagram, La La shares a proud moment, as she’s one of the five featured face for the ‘Power’ season 6 billboard. She posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, saying in the video,

In the video she also says, “Just a girl from Brooklyn, you know with a billboard in Time Square. God is too good man, this is amazing.” Executive producer 50 Cent, shared a clip of the Final season promo of the hit Starz show. He of course jokingly, said his next move is planning on renting the sky for his next project with the network.

The next season of Power will air this month.

