James Earl Jones Returning For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

‘Coming to America’ is coming back to theaters with legendary actor James Earl Jones. According to reports, he will return for Paramount’s upcoming sequel “Coming 2 America” along with a group of new cast members that includes “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne and “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones. Rick Ross has reportedly been casted.

Jones will reprise his 1988 role as King Jaffe Joffer, father to Akeem who will be played by Eddie Murphy. The original, directed by John Landis, “Coming to America” was about Akeem, the spoiled prince of a fictional African nation who protests against an arranged marriage set by his father, King Jaffe Joffer.

While traveling to America, he decides to go undercover as a fast-food employee while searching for a woman to become his wife. In the sequel, Kiki Layne is set to join as Akeem’s daughter, while Leslie Leslie’s role has not yet been confirmed. Arsenio Hall and Paul Bates will replay their roles in the sequel, playing Semmi, Akeem’s friend, and Oha, Akeem’s servant. Another legendary cast members, was recently announced, actor Wesley Snipes has reportedly agreed to be apart of the sequel set for an Aug. 7, 2020 release.

Snipes reportedly play a new character, General Izzi, a man who rules a neighboring nation. In 1988, “Coming To America,” was a huge success, earning $288 million at the worldwide box office.

