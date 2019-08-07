LeBron James Blasts NCAA For New “Rich Paul Rule” on Strict Agent Criteria

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD 😡 and Scared 😱. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. 😁✌🏾

Moves like that threaten the institution that is college sports. It’s likely that the new agent criteria is the NCAA’s strike back at Rich Paul who does not qualify since he doesn’t have a Bachelor’s degree. LeBron James wasted no time sounding off on the NCAA along with pro ballers.

The world is so afraid of ground breakers….This is beyond sad & major B.S…..Keep shining @RichPaul4 ….This only makes you stronger….what you have built is unbelievable champ…. #TheRichPaulRule ….Shame on you NCAA — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 7, 2019

I COMPLETELY disagree with the NCAA’s decision. Some life experiences are as valuable, if not more, than diplomas… Y’all need to rethink this process. This is crazy! — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 7, 2019