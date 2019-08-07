Russ Rant: How Does Trump Have Hispanic Supporters?

Trump is on the road to visit families affected by the the horrific shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH that took place over the weekend. However Russ thinks it’s too soon and he should stay in D.C. Especially because there are a number of people, himself included, that believe Trump’s hateful and racist words inspired the shooters. Because of the words Trump uses toward Hispanic people, Russ just can’t understand how he still has Hispanic supporters. To him it’s like having someone constantly beat you up and then you going to hug and thank them for beating you up.

