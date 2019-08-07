CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: How Does Trump Have Hispanic Supporters?

Trump is on the road to visit families affected by the the horrific shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH that took place over the weekend. However Russ thinks it’s too soon and he should stay in D.C. Especially because there are a number of people, himself included, that believe Trump’s hateful and racist words inspired the shooters. Because of the words Trump uses toward Hispanic people, Russ just can’t understand how he still has Hispanic supporters. To him it’s like having someone constantly beat you up and then you going to hug and thank them for beating you up.

Russ Rant: How Does Trump Have Hispanic Supporters? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close