Report: Man WIth Weapon Reported At Gannett Building In Virginia

Gannett Building, Washington, DC and Rosslyn, Virginia

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

According to reports, Fairfax Country Police are investigating reports of a man brandishing a weapon at the Gannett Building.  The Gannett Building is home to USSA Today.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. A Tweet from Fairfax County Police’s official twitter account confirmed the investigation.

WOL News Talk will have more info when it comes across.

Source WUSA 9

Report: Man WIth Weapon Reported At Gannett Building In Virginia was originally published on woldcnews.com

Photos
