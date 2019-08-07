Report: Man WIth Weapon Reported At Gannett Building In Virginia

According to reports, Fairfax Country Police are investigating reports of a man brandishing a weapon at the Gannett Building. The Gannett Building is home to USSA Today.

USA TODAY headquarters evacuated after police report man with a weapon at the building in suburban Washington, D.C. https://t.co/Aw3fZuUBDM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 7, 2019

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. A Tweet from Fairfax County Police’s official twitter account confirmed the investigation.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

