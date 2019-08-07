Porsha Williams is Back with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is wearing her engagement ring again because she and her fiancé Dennis McKinley are back together. Williams has confirmed the news after rumors started that two were back together, because of their trip to Toronto earlier this week.

However, when asked if she brought him along on the trip Porsha tells Dish Nation, “I didn’t take him to Canada, he got his flight and he wanted to come. We’re taking it one day at a time, we’re working on it.”

So wedding Bells are ringing again and hopefully a wedding will come along.

