Vic Jagger
National Portrait Gallery will Display a Portrait of Beyoncé

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is releasing a history-making photograph of Beyoncé. The 23 year-old photographer went on twitter, and told everyone on twitter whats going to happen to the photo.

Tyler Mitchell became the first African American photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue in its 125-year history. He posted this announcement on social media Wednesday, along with The Smithsonian’s response,

 

The portrait is titled “See Your Halo.” However, The National Portrait Gallery has not announced when Beyoncé will go on display in a permanent collection.

