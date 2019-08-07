Jussie Smollet Ask Judge to Toss His Case

Jussie Smollett askes his judge if his City of Chicago’s lawsuit can be tossed out….. even if he lied about the attack. Chicago claims the investigation cost Chicago PD at least $130,000, so the money spent can not be wasted. As reported, the City also wants Jussie to cover its attorneys fees, and wants disciplinary damages. So overall, Jussie is going to owe over a half a million dollars. Jussie filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit Chi-Town filed against him to recoup the cost of the investigation.

According to court docs, Jussie says the City has no business suing him because even IF everyone assume he did lie about the attack — even though has yet to admit that — there’s no way he could have not noticed the huge amount of money Chicago PD spent on the case.

Jussie is on trial because of the alleged attack against him, near his apartment in Chicago. He told police Two masked men poured “an unknown chemical substance” on him, possibly bleach, and wrapped a rope around his neck. However, Jussie is being trialed for faking the attack on himself and hiring two men to do so.

